Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
CARM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.
Carisma Therapeutics stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Carisma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53.
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.
