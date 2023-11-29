Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

CARM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Institutional Trading of Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.22% of the company’s stock.

Carisma Therapeutics stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Carisma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.

