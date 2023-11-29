Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $31,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.22.

CASY traded down $3.58 on Wednesday, reaching $275.84. The stock had a trading volume of 55,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,101. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $286.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.30. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

