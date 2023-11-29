Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.45 billion. Celestica also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Celestica from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

CLS stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Celestica has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Celestica by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Celestica by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

