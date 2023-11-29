CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2,160.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,931 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 668,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 714,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 206,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.13. 350,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,784. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

