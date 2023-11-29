Central Plains Bancshares, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on November 29th (NASDAQ:CPBI)

Central Plains Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 29th. Central Plains Bancshares had issued 4,130,815 shares in its public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $41,308,150 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Central Plains Bancshares’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Central Plains Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ CPBI opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Central Plains Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

About Central Plains Bancshares

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

