Central Plains Bancshares, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on November 29th (NASDAQ:CPBI)

Central Plains Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 29th. Central Plains Bancshares had issued 4,130,815 shares in its public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $41,308,150 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Central Plains Bancshares’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Central Plains Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ CPBI opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Central Plains Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $10.00.
About Central Plains Bancshares
