Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 54,715 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,715 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.10% of Repligen worth $86,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Repligen by 120.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.55.

Repligen stock opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

