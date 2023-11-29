Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 901,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,160 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $36,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,868,000 after acquiring an additional 876,295 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $22,685,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,589,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,815,000 after buying an additional 278,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,867,000 after buying an additional 245,142 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFBS opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.91. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $77.19.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFBS. StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.