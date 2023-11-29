Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Check-Cap Trading Up 1.9 %

Check-Cap stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check-Cap in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEK. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Check-Cap by 363.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

