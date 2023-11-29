Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,103,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,731 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 6.2% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.76% of Chubb worth $597,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb
In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Chubb Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $223.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.95. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Read More
