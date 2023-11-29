Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s 2nd Largest Position

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,731 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 6.2% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.76% of Chubb worth $597,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.48. The stock had a trading volume of 226,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

