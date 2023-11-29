Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Chubb were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 266.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.84. 196,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,276. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

