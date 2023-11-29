Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CHD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.65. 291,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,219. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.11.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

