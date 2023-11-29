Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.08. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 51.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 11,050.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

