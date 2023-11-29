Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 459,360 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,885,507 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,360 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.56% of Kinross Gold worth $32,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,701,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $718,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,190 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,680,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $167,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,001,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,898,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after acquiring an additional 245,265 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. Desjardins started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.84.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

