Cibc World Market Inc. Has $16.85 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 796,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

