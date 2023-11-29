Cibc World Market Inc. Has $35.78 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,149 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $35,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after buying an additional 391,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $3,378,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,786,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,140,306.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $2,253,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,107.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $3,378,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,786,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,140,306.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 691,915 shares of company stock worth $146,585,402 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $262.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

CRM opened at $228.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $222.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.13. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

