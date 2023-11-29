Cibc World Market Inc. Has $36.60 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Waste Management worth $36,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,886 shares of company stock worth $5,797,964 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1 %

WM opened at $169.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

