Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,855 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 66.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 97.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

