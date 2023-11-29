Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 11,082 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,927 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,082 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.8 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $157.76. The stock has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.