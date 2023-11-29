Cibc World Market Inc. Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,805 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 16,446 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ABT opened at $102.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.52. The company has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.