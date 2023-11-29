Cibc World Market Inc. Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $195.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.53. The company has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.