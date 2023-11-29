Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Holdings Increased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 93.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,271,000 after purchasing an additional 111,506 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF stock opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.33.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.