Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3,094.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,473 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Cintas were worth $16,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cintas by 48.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,027,000 after acquiring an additional 53,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 206.4% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $554.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.29. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $559.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $515.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.