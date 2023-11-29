Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%.

Citi Trends Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.26. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58.

In other Citi Trends news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $111,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 908,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,629,578.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 44,773 shares of company stock worth $1,015,809. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 4.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 301.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 45.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citi Trends by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRN. Craig Hallum raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

