Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%.
Citi Trends Stock Down 12.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.26. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Citi Trends news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $111,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 908,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,629,578.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 44,773 shares of company stock worth $1,015,809. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Citi Trends
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRN. Craig Hallum raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.
Get Our Latest Report on Citi Trends
About Citi Trends
Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Citi Trends
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.