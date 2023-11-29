City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,812 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 4.17% of City worth $56,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,606,000 after acquiring an additional 97,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of City by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,659,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of City by 2.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 561,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of City by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

City Stock Performance

CHCO stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.66. The company had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.77. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $82.53 and a fifty-two week high of $102.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.56.

City Dividend Announcement

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.61 million. City had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 35.38%. Analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $207,032.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other City news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $31,477.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,861.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $207,032.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,784 shares in the company, valued at $865,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,922 shares of company stock worth $288,130 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on City in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on City

City Company Profile

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.