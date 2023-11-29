Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 8,961 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.46% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $13,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 56.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $85.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 294.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LXP

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.