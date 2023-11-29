Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 9,309 Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in WalkMe were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WKME. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WalkMe from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Shares of WKME opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. WalkMe Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

