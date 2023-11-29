Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.77% of WesBanco worth $11,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,259,000 after acquiring an additional 75,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,311,000 after acquiring an additional 61,437 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,868,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,372,000 after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 58.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,343,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 494,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of WSBC opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). WesBanco had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $214.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSBC. Hovde Group raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on WesBanco

WesBanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.