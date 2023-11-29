Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 31,119 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,018 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 31,119 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.91% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 2,343.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 717,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 687,658 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is presently 67.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

