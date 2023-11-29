Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 609,245 Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609,245 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GAMB. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 348.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 317,600.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Gambling.com Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GAMB opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.77 million, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.44. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

