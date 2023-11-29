Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185,798 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,903,000 after buying an additional 751,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 67.2% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,556,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $486,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,090,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,645,053.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,032.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $486,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,645,053.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

