Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $14,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,423,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after buying an additional 52,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Bank of America lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

NYSE AAP opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $158.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 8,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

