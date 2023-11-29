Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $10.24 Million Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,553 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $971,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $786.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $321.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 117.39%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.02 per share, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 121,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,830.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

