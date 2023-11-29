Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $12.61 Million Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,223 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.24% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after buying an additional 27,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

PB opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.82%.

PB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

