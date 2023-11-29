Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $13.77 Million Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,341,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.85% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $13,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,938,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,706,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $6,225,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $390,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

