Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 173.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,998 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Kroger by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KR

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.