Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,208 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,127,565 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 102,522 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,225,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,419,032,000 after purchasing an additional 820,369 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 342,668 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,358,000 after purchasing an additional 37,516 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,178,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,451,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

ABT stock opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average is $102.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.