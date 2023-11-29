Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $9.82 Million Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Helmerich & Payne worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 47,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock worth $1,455,502 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

