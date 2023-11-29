Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $13,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Datadog by 61,592.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 70.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after buying an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 30.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,367,000 after buying an additional 1,446,993 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,243,064.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,243,064.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $6,280,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,977,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,931 shares of company stock worth $49,243,558 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Datadog Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

