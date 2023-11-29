Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 19,147 Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,863,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.76% of Custom Truck One Source worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 45,660 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $306,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $71,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,256.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 45,660 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $306,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,996.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

CTOS opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $434.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.05 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

Further Reading

