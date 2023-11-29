Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 2,269 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.50% of Korn Ferry worth $12,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,551,000 after purchasing an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,341,000 after purchasing an additional 30,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 186,361 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

KFY opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $59.91.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

