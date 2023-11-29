Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,636 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $12,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEIS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.96. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $409.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.84 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,660.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $448,154 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

