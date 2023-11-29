Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 2,874 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,325,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,843,000 after buying an additional 1,370,804 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,433,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,713,000 after buying an additional 89,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,066,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,946,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,801,000 after buying an additional 367,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,536,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after buying an additional 94,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $32.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -275.50%.

BEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

