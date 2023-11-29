Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in National Grid by 57.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in National Grid by 41.0% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 57.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Grid Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.25. National Grid plc has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,176.25.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
