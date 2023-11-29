Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,044 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 0.3% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $244,998,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

