CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Position Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 296,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,774 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $17,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,372 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

CMS stock opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

