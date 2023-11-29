Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,687 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners makes up approximately 1.4% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.85% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $250,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.60. 155,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,037. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($74.73) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.46.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

