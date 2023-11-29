Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,592 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Coeur Mining worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CDE opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CDE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cormark upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

