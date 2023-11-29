Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) is VR Adviser LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

VR Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,684,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,845 shares during the quarter. Cogent Biosciences comprises approximately 8.9% of VR Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. VR Adviser LLC owned about 5.48% of Cogent Biosciences worth $55,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COGT. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 12.3% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $488,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 1,055.1% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 983,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 898,313 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 7.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $592,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on COGT. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of COGT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. 205,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.66. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

