Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 95,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 709,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,678,000 after buying an additional 110,916 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,639,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 219.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after buying an additional 292,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.98. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. HSBC began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

